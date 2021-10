Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL This hip-length shirt measures 22"/56 cm long Regular-Fit: designed to follow the body - neither loose nor clingy Gathers create strong puff shoulders to upgrade this cotton-spandex jersey t-shirt from reliable base layer to stylish soloist. There are no limits to pairing this updated basic with your favorite pant and skirt styles