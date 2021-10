Versatile sweater crafted of a luxurious extrafine Merino wool, defined by a colorblock design with a contrast striped design. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover styling Merino wool/viscose/nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 21.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone f. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. rag & bone. Color: Burgundy. Size: XS.