ALDO Women's Marta Ankle Boot, Black, 6

Imported, Leather Material: Each Boot is made of quality durable leather. Finest Quality: Made for all-year round wear, these women's booties are made with a cushioned insole that comforts feet from day to night. Zip Closure: Inside zip closure remains virtually unseen, while the stretchy, elastic backed ankle hugs your leg for a feels-like custom fit. Block heel: This sturdy trend-right finish adds just-enough height to dressy and casual looks. Where to wear: Ideal for everyday office wear and weekend styling, these ankle boot feature a comfortable cushioned insole and walk-friendly design.