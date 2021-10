Dominate the competition in the Prince® Women’s Match Knit Tennis Dress. Made for lasting comfort, the dress comes together with moisture-wicking fabric and mesh panels to keep you cool and dry from the first serve to match point. Design Details Moisture-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Prince® “P” logo on upper back Crew neckline for distraction-free comfort Mesh piecing for ventilation and airflow Machine washable for easy care Comes with undershorts