Stylish shoulder bag in leather with matelassé accents and a boxy beauty case silhouette. Push-lock and zip closure Goldtone hardware One inside slot for removable mirror Authenticity card included Satin textile lining Leather Made in Italy SIZE Leather top handle, 2" drop Removable and adjustable leather strap, 19" to 23" drop 7"W x 6.5"H x 3"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Miu Miu. Color: Pink.