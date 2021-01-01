Callaway Women's MAVRIK MAX Hybrid, Right Hand

Key Features of the Callaway MAVRIK MAX Hybrid: Larger, progressive head shape and deeper Center of Gravity allows for higher MOI and easy launch New Artificial Intelligence designed face construction works with the size, shape and CG location to promote optimum speed and spin Face Cup Technology combined with Flash Face SS20 promotes ultra-high ball speed and increased distance Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the crown to the sole, stabilizing and stiffening those points at impact Various head shapes and sizes offered for easier launch and penetrating ball flight Speed, stability and CG location allow for easy launch, long carry and soft landings Optimize playability on the course with the Callaway MAVRIK MAX Hybrid. Engineered with remarkable technologies, the hybrid features a large, progressive head shape and deeper Center of Gravity for higher MOI and easy launch. The Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) designed face construction combined with Flash Face SS20 and Face Cup Technology promotes a blend of easy launch, long carry and soft landings. Revolutionary Jailbreak Technology uses two internal bars to stabilize the crown and sole for optimal ball speed. Design Details: Callaway’s most technologically advanced hybrid designed to equip golfers with easy launch and incredible distance Remarkable new technologies allows for smarter and extensive performance improvements in the face and clubhead UST Helium shafts are designed for all golfers looking for a lightweight structure with incredible stability Grip: Lamkin SONAR Grip