Rose & Orange Floral Long-Sleeve Surplice Dress - Women & Plus. Flow gracefully through the day in this airy chiffon maxi dress flaunting a head-turning pattern. Long sleeves offer comfortable coverage. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 55.12'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported