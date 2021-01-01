From chico's

Chico's Women's Maxi Dresses CLASSIC - Navy & White Geo Tie-Waist Flutter-Sleeve Surplice Maxi Dress - Women

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Navy & White Geo Tie-Waist Flutter-Sleeve Surplice Maxi Dress - Women. Flowy kimono-inspired sleeves and perfectly placed pockets make this dreamy maxi dress an all-year essential that pairs perfectly with with strappy sandals, sneakers or sleek ankle boots. Size note: This style is in Chicos sizing. Please reference size chart to find best fit and standard conversions.Regular: 54.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPetite: 52'' long from high point of shoulder to hemClassic fitShort kimono sleevesV necklineFront pocketsSelf-tie waist100% viscoseMachine washImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com