Black & Green Flower Maxi Skirt - Women & Plus. Vibrant and bold, this flowy maxi skirt promises a comfy fit with its stretch-enhanced fabric and pairs beautifully with plain tees or tanks.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. 41'' long from center back neckline to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported