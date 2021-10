Stylish MAX'S HOMEMADE CUPCAKES design in white. Made in Williamsburg Brooklyn! Retro hipster vibes for lovers of sweets, confections, cronuts, and pastries. Great gift for mom, dad, brother, sister, son, daughter, boys, girls, toddlers, or kids. You're not 2 broke so save this fun idea for Christmas, birthdays, cosplay conventions / cosplay cons! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem