Fossil Women's Maya Leather Small Hobo Purse Handbag, Black

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible Meet Maya- our ultra versatile, multi-functional handbag with unique details, statement hardware, and all of the organization you could want! This simple, yet refined handbag is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Genuine Leather Hobo Bag; Zipper Closure; imported Exterior Details: 1 Side Zipper Pocket; Interior Details: 1 Zipper Pocket, 2 Slide Pockets; Device Compatibility: iPad Air Measurements: 12"L x 4"W x 12"H; 1 Adjustable & Detachable Crossbody Strap; 1 5.5" Shoulder Strap