This is a fun print having the food pyramid chart consisting a meat labeled food groups. It is the perfect design for your meat-eaters workmates, barbeque lovers, and chicken steak pork lover friend. The style is best on the birthday celebration of a carnivore diet person that needs carnivore meat proteins. A birthday gift to your master grill dad and grandpa and for your chef colleagues that loves chicken thigh recipes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem