These pieces from the Tattoo Candy collection are tailored to your individuality and the motifs that represent it. All flavoured with the spice of traditional tattoo styling. Our pieces encapsulate both a premium, bespoke beauty and a unique edge that's as hard to define as you are. Pendants, earrings, and triple charm chokers… if one doesn't quite cut it, mix and match. Layer them up. Build your own story. Find the piece that talks your talk. To prolong the beauty and lustre of your CarterGore jewellery make sure to put it on last as the finishing touch to your outfit. We recommend your jewellery avoids coming into contact with chlorine, detergents, oil, makeup, false tan, lotions and perfumes. Handle with care and if required gently clean with a soft polishing cloth (free from chemicals). Take care of your CarterGore piece and it will love you back for years to come! Women's Gold Medium Classic Russian Doll Necklace CarterGore