For a bikini basic you can count on, choose the Medium-Coverage Double-Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™. This simple bikini bottom has dual side tabs that add a touch of style, while the full lining and opaque construction provide coverage you'll appreciate. Pair these bikini bottoms with a matching top to create a look you'll love. Size: XL. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.