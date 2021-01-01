Women's Medium Support Seamless Racerback Bra - All in Motion Deep Ocean XL, Deep Blue

Why we’re ALL IN: Built for medium-impact exercise, this racerback sports bra was made for your everyday workouts. No matter how you move, a seamless design helps eliminate bulky wear for smoother movement, while a moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortably dry. A medium-impact design lends support for more rigorous workouts, finished with a mesh-like look on the back for thoughtful texture. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XL. Color: Deep Ocean. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.