Under Armour Women's Meridian Heather Joggers, Large, Black

Fit and Design: Fitted jogger pants Tapered leg design Super-soft and stretchy performance knit fabric delivers support and lasting comfort 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Open hand pockets Wide, encased elastic waistband Technology: Moisture-wicking material combats sweat and dries quickly Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Additional Details: Inseam: 27” Machine wash cold with loke colors Tumble dry low Do not iron Do not use softeners Do not dry clean