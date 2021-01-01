Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer 1/4 Zip Top - XL - Light Grey Heather

The Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer 1/4 Zip Top is a base layer for staying active on the cold days. Run, hike, climb, maybe jumping on the bike strikes your fancy. Regardless of your preference, the merino wool and nylon blend is built to regulate your temperature as you work up a sweat. The Slim Fit is ideal for layering over top, so pile on as many or as little layers you need. The quarter length zipper allows for quick heat dumps, as well as making it easier to get on and off. Features of the Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer 1/4 Zip Top Our lightest weight Merino jersey fabric Uses a nylon core to increase durability while still keeping 100% Merino wool next to skin Stretch merrow stitching designed to elevate comfort, range of motion, and Fit Princess seams on front and back panels designed for figure flattering Fit 8.25in. (21 cm) Center front zipper with semi-locking slider Select colorways feature plant-based dye Technique Fabric Details 87% Merino Wool, 13% Nylon