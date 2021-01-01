Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer LS Top - XS - Ash Heather Stripe

The Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer LS Top is a lightweight base layer for year round use. Breathable and soft, the core spun fabric Features merino wool wrapped around a nylon core, delivering durability through the seasons. Hike, layer up, stay comfortable the whole trail through. Features of the Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer Long Sleeve Top Lightest weight Merino jersey fabric Uses a nylon core to increase durability while keeping Merino wool next to skin Raglan sleeve design removes shoulder seams Side seams wrap to front for body-enhancing Fit Stretch merrow stitching for comfort and a feminine aesthetic