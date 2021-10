Features of the Smartwool Women's Merino 250 Plant-Based Dye Logo Crew 100% Merino wool fabric made with an interlock knit for enhanced comfort, breathability, thermoregulation, and odor resistance Garments Are colored using an environmentally conscious plantbased-dye process Flatlock seam construction designed to minimize chafing Crew neck with raglan sleeves Back body seam wraps to front for body-enhancing Fit Smartwool logo featured on sleeve Fabric Details 100% Merino Wool