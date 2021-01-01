Brunello Cucinelli Women's Metallic Panel Stretch-Silk Skirt - Chocolate - Size 42 (6)

Finished in sumptuous satin, this chocolate brown skirt is defining by lightweight layered panels that creating a swirling, feminine silhouette. Banded waist with back elastic Pull-on style Layered panel cut Side vented hem Satin finish Silk/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 32" long Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Chocolate. Size: 42 (6).