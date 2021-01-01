kate spade new york Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap, Black, 16 (Model: KSW1719)

Kate Spade New York is a global lifestyle brand. We value thoughtful details. We think a layer of polished ease looks (and feels) so chic. and to us, modern, sophisticated colors make a personal style statement all their own. When time is of the essence, take a taxi (watch). styled with black roman numeral indexes and a taxi icon that moves with the time, this one will keep you right on schedule. This watch features a round 34mm case, 16mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Black geniune leather band Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water, but not recommended for swimming.