Metalworker who loves to work with a angle grinder in a foundry or casting. Passionate Ironworker with proud patriotic morals for the native country Mexico. Mexican Flag grunge style for structural iron and steel worker. Cool present for Welder and metallurgists souvenir for men, dad and man. Metalworking man likes to repair. If your Father is a machinist, fitter and Rail or Track worker. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem