Women's Walking Cradles Michelle Quarter Strap Sandal

The Walking Cradles Michelle Quarter Strap Sandal is a chic and comfortable style that will make for a welcome addition to your footwear line-up. An on-trend silhouette with oversized adjustable buckle and stunning floral accents, this casual sandal features the signature Tiny Pillows® footbed that massages your sole as you walk, cushioning your feet in sublime softness every step of the way. Features and Benefits Tiny Pillows® footbed Non-compacting, open cell foam cushioning maintains pliability and bounces back after compression Ultra-flexible, non-skid rubber outsole for maximum movability and shock absorption Tricot lining Suede flowers on vamp