Vera Bradley Women's Microfiber Hadley Tote Bag, Bahama Bay And Turquoise Sea

MACHINE WASHABLE MICROFIBER -- Made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life EVERYDAY USE -- Vera Bradley tote bags are perfect for any occasion - whether you are heading to work, on a weekend getaway, going to a party, or traveling, they are your perfect daily companion - & make great gifts too PACK IN STYLE -- With printed polyester lining & 2 slip interior pockets, keep your daily commute thoroughly organized with style all over - toss in your lipstick & laptop & keep your protein bars separate from your pens STYLISH, LIGHTWEIGHT & SIZED RIGHT -- The Hadley Tote measures 15 inches high, 13 inches wide, & 6 inches deep - the perfect combination of business & pleasure to take you from the commute to the office to drinks downtown