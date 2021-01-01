Womens Micronesia Marriage Micronesian Married Heritage Roots V-Neck T-Shirt

Happiness Is Being Married To A Micronesian - This Federated States of Micronesia heritage design is for husband or wife who speaks English and is proud of a partner's nationality, heritage and birthplace in Micronesia. Perfect for Micronesian couples. This design with Federated States of Micronesia flag is for husbands or wives married to Micronesians with pride in their DNA and culture. Ideal for patriotic men and women who are born or raised in Micronesia. Ideal for a wedding day or anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem