From lucky brand

Lucky Brand Women's MID Rise AVA Skinny Jean in Grey Coated, 25 (US 0)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Inseam: 28 inch Leg opening: 10 inch Rise: front 9, back 13 3/4 Zip fly with button closure

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com