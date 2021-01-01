Levi's Women's Mid-Rise Classic Straight Jeans - Lapis Dark Horse 2

An easy-to-style essential with a versatile straight leg. Your go-to for style and comfort. Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft is super-soft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch. In 1873, Levi's invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too. Size: 2. Color: Lapis Dark Horse. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.