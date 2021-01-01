Women's Mid-Rise Run Shorts 3" - All in Motion Deep Teal M, Deep Blue

Why we're ALL IN: Designed to swiftly take you through light jogs and intense runs, these mid-rise shorts sport a relaxed silhouette for great range of motion. The lightweight woven construction is quiet and soft for a distraction-free workout, with moisture-wicking, quick-dry properties made to keep you feeling your best. An inner brief liner lends the coverage you need to confidently take on more high-impact exercise, along with a single loop drawcord that helps keep the shorts in place. A reflective logo adorns the sides for thoughtful detail, and pockets round out the design to provide hands-free convenience. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Color: Deep Teal. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Shibori. Material: Recycled Polyester.