Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans - Universal Thread Black 8 Short

Create the perfect off-duty ensemble while looking effortlessly chic with the Khaki Mid-Rise Full Skinny Jeans from Universal Thread™. Designed with the perfect fabric weight to lend a smooth and sculpted look you'll love, these mid-rise jeans come with plenty of stretch for comfortable wear. They're fitted at the hip and thigh with a skinny fit for a flattering silhouette, and a redesigned waistband lends more back-rise coverage for a fit you'll feel confident in. In khaki for endless styling possibilities, these mid-rise skinny jeans can just as easily be paired with a white button-down shirt for an effortlessly chic look as with a striped tee for laid-back flair. Size: 8 Short. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.