Klattermusen Women's Midgard Shell Jacket - Large - Burnt Lava

Features of the Klattermusen Women's Midgard Shell Jacket Long, densely-woven cotton fabric in this garment swell when they Are exposed to moisture, so the fabric can withstand lighter rain Soft brushed fabric towards chin Extra stretch forehead panel means the hood follows head's movements 3D-Adjustable hood, easy one-handed adjustment in the front and in the back Excess cord can be pulled in the back to keep away from your face Firm hood brim Two way and water resistant front zip with internal storm flap Duracoat reinforcement at backside sleeve, shoulders, bottom hem back and hips Reinforced bottom hem Two zipped pockets with water resistant zips and internal mesh Can be used as extra ventilation Sleeve extends over top of hand for extra comfort and protection Folded seams for increased water resistance Fabric Details EtaProof: 100% Organic and GOTS-Certified Cotton