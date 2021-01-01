Lee Women's Midrise Straight Leg Jean This mid-rise straight leg jean toes the line between low-key sophistication and casual versatility, so it’s bound to become your “go-to” pair of jeans. Featuring a regular fit through the seat and thigh, this jean sits at your natural waist to highlight your curves. Crafted from a breathable sustainable cotton blend, made with 29% recycled fibers, with a hint of stretch that keeps you comfortable all day long. Featuring legendary details like our asset enhancing spade pocket with signature S-curve and branded patch, this jean combines versatile styling and superior fit to make it a wardrobe must-have.