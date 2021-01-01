Patagonia Women's Midweight Baselayer, Medium, Blue

The perfect addition to any adventurer’s wardrobe, the Patagonia® Women’s Capilene Midweight Baselayer is warm, breathable, and quick-drying. This baselayer has a smooth face for easy layering, a forgiving stretch that moves with you, and an anti-odor treatment to keep things fresh during any activity. Fit Regular fit baselayer Technology HeiQ® odor control prevents the growth of odor causing microbes to help keep you fresh Hollow-core yarns wick moisture away from the skin and dry fast Design Diamond-grid back traps warm air to help keep you cozy Stretch material, raglan shoulders, and full underarm gusset allow for easy movement Flatlock seams minimize chafing Offset side seams lie smoothly beneath pack straps Smooth, soft face allows for easy layering Rib knit neckline Drop tail for additional coverage Elastic thumb loops for secure hand coverage Internal neck tape for added comfort Locker loop for hang-drying Additional Details Fair Trade Certified™ sewn bluesign® approved fabric