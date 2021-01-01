Patagonia Women's Midweight Bottom Baselayer, Medium, Black

Set out on your next adventure in the Patagonia® Womens’s Capilene Midweight Bottom Baselayer. This baselayer is warm, breathable, and quick-drying to help you stay comfortable during any activity in cool-to-cold weather. Equipped with a brushed elastic waistband for next-to-skin softness, gusseted crotch for mobility, and flatlock seams that minimize chafing. Fit Regular fit midweight bottom baselayer Technology HeiQ® odor control prevents the growth of odor causing microbes to help keep you fresh Hollow-core yarns wick moisture away from the skin and dry fast Design Stretch material for added comfort and improved fit during movement Diamond-grid material traps warm air to help keep you cozy Soft, brushed, fast-drying elastic waistband for added next-to-skin comfort Gusseted crotch for comfort and full mobility Flatlock seams to minimize chafing Smooth, soft face allows for easy layering Additional Details Fair Trade Certified™ sewn bluesign® approved fabric