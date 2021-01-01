OluKai Women's Miki Li Shoe - 7 - Pavement / Black

The OluKai Women's Miki Li Shoe is a lightweight sneaker sandal Hybrid made for all-day comfort. The Upper is super stretchy, offering excellent breathability a sock-like Fit that's easy to slip on. The heel is collapsible, enabling an effortless slide mode when you're just lounging around. Full-grain leather overlays provide structural support and durability, and a Wet Grip Rubber Outsole gives you excellent grip, especially for those days on or around the water. Features of the OluKai Women's Miki Li Shoe High-stretch, breathable Upper with full-grain leather accents Dual-Density anatomical PU Footbed with a gel insert Soft, quick-drying textile Footbed cover for maximum breathability and comfort. Removable and washable Soft and durable compression molded EVA Midsole with a in.Wet Grip Rubberin. Outsole Patented Drop-In Heel® design offers both a shoe and slide funtionality Each shoe comes with an extra tonal lace