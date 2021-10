Stretch and flow through your morning yoga class distraction-free in a seamless tank top cut from breathable, quick-drying fabric that's soft against your skin. 20 1/2" length (size Medium) Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort 73% Tencel(R) modal, 23% polyamide, 4% elastane Machine wash, dry flat Made in Turkey This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced