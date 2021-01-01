Roxy Women's Minnow Slip On Sneaker, Red Exc, 6.5

ROXY MINNOW SNEAKER: Ease into vacation mode with the relaxed style and everyday comfort of the Roxy Minnow slip on sneakers; The Minnow is a casual, slip-on sneaker that features a breathable fabric lining and plush footbed for comfort all day LIGHTWEIGHT & COMFORTABLE: The Roxy Minnow features a memory foam padded insole and heel collar, with print and terry lining for added comfort; Classic slip on sneaker that's perfect for a trip to the beach or on the go for beach-ready style QUALITY & DURABLE: The Minnow has a soft, textile upper with elastic stretch inserts that allow for slip-on ease; Features a flexible TPR-injected traction outsole with Roxy art detail ROXY: Shop our collection of boardshorts, bikinis, shorts, sandals, shoes, tees, graphics, hoodies, flannels, dresses, kids wear, jeans, pants, jackets, sun protection hats, beanies, and backpacks Roxy creates products that strike the balance between style, performance and femininity; Roxy is a call to action to all women and dreamers to feel beautiful and strong in their own skin