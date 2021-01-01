Womens Mir reichts ich geh crochet, tailor grandma crocheter T-Shirt

Mir reichts ich geh crochet. Are you a pensioner and like to crochet in your free time? Perfect for tailors linking air mesh with thread and crochet hook and likes to crochet solid stitches or half rods. This funny saying is perfect for your mum, grandma or yourself. Crochet is real handmade with wool and needle for hobby crocheters creating a great crochet pattern. A real eye-catcher, whether you are shopping or at home when crocheting. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem