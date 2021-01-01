Womens Mir Reicht's Ich Geh Hiking - Retro Vintage Mountains V-Neck T-Shirt

Mir Weicht's Ich Geh Wandern. Funny saying with mountain and forest illustration in retro 60s 70s style. Fun motif for those who like to spend hiking, hiking, hike or time in nature. Cool outfit for work, work in the office. Cool gift for birthday, Father's Day, retirement or farewell. Great slogan motif for a hiking group, hiking team or mountain hiking with friends. Fun for holidays, pension or farewell gift for a pensioner or pensioner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem