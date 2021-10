Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds! A plunging front sculpts the silhouette of a slimming and supportive one-piece in the brand's flattering Miratex fabric. A smartly engineered placement print through the body visually creates the illusion of an hourglass waist. Style Name: Miraclesuit Portofino Odyssey One-Piece Swimsuit. Style Number: 6045537.