Foster Grant Women's Tan Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses L04

Refined design and flat metal details take these women's cat-eye sunglasses from Foster Grant to the next level. The rose gold frame pairs matte cat-eye corners with shiny gold rims and temples for a stunning effect. Coated temple tips and adjustable nose pads provide a more secure, comfortable fit. The brown-toned mirrored lenses guard against damaging rays with 100% UVA-UVB sun protection and feature a durable coating for exceptional scratch- and impact-resistance so they hold up beautifully during daily wear. Worn for 90 years by global icons and trendsetters, Foster Grant is the original American sunglass brand. Foster Grant believes in Real Style ? sunglasses that are effortlessly fashion forward and perfectly you, with true quality you can see and feel. Our talented designers in New York, London and Milan search the globe for the freshest looks and inspiration, and transform them into fashion-forward palettes of styles that are uniquely flattering and wearable. Every pair of our sunglasses is carefully constructed to give you the most comfortable fit with 100% UVA-UVB sun protection, maximum clarity and scratch resistant lenses. And with every stylish pair affordably priced, you can create all the looks to express the many shades of you. Impact-Resistant Lenses Scratch-Resistant Lenses 100% UVA-UVB Protection (UV 400)