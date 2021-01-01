These earrings are made from gold mirrored lucite acrylic. They are light on the and finished with gold filled hooks. If you would like to substitute gold ball posts we can do that too, just leave a note when checking out. Lucite is very strong and durable but please care for these. All earrings are designed and made in the Sigfus Designs Arizona studio. Please mind the handmade nature of the jewelry, slight variations may occur compared to the picture. Please do not wear in water or get wet as it could jeopardize the longevity of your earrings. If they get dirty use a damp cloth and rub gently or use some acrylic cleaner. Try and store in a box or a safe place to keep from getting damaged. To clean lucite (acrylic) just rub with a damp cloth or use an acrylic or screen cleaner for the lucite. Do not wear in water or get wet as it could jeopardize the longevity of your earrings. All earrings are designed and made in an Arizona studio. Please mind the handmade nature of all Sigfus jewelry, slight variations may occur compared to the picture. Women's Gold Mirrored Orbis Earrings Sigfus Designs