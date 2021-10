Mischief & Mai Tais Orange Themed; Script Text and Two Tone Hand Drawn Image of Mai Tais Cocktail This Mai Tais Cocktail Design is Perfect for Groups; Girls Night Out; Hen or bachelorette parties; also Great for Birthdays; Christmas or any Party Celebrations. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.