NINE WEST Women's Misses Gramercy Kick Boot Cut Crop Jean, Ombre Bali Indigo, 6 Regular

STYLE - Kick Boot cut Crop length jean with functional five pockets, easy front zipper fly and belt loops on a contour hip fit body to help you look your best from any angle. VERSATILITY - Pairs well with any top from fashionable to a basic tee and any footwear from sexy sandals to your favorite flats perfect for work, class or travel. LENGTH - This mid rise jean has a 26 inch inseam with a 17 inch leg opening AVAILABILITY - Offered in different color washes, see color name for specifics Nine West is designed for the eternally evolving modern woman and merges her vivacious sensibility with Trending jeans wear essentials.