Vintage America Blues Women's Misses Modernized Pull On Flare Jean, Patti, 16 Regular

STYLE - Fast and easy pull on full length jean with mock fly, hidden elastic waist, functional back pockets and finished hemline on a contour hip and thigh flare leg body. VERSATILITY - Pair's great with all tops from fashionable to a graphic tee shirt and any footwear from wedge sandals to trendy boots giving you the flexibility you want in a wardrobe. LENGTH - This mid rise pull on has a 34 1/4 inch inseam and 23 1/2 inch leg opening AVAILABILITY - Offered in different color washes, see color name for specifics Vintage America Blues is a brand that believes great fashion should be amazing and affordable