Womens Missouri Fox Trotter Horse Rainbow Fade V-Neck T-Shirt

This design features a beautiful Missouri Fox Trotter done in an abstract design and a rainbow of colors. Missouri Fox Trotters have a fabulously smooth gate due to them walking in the front and trotting in the back. This design is for fox trotter lovers. Need something to wear while training for the Ava show? Maybe something to wear while at the show itself. This colorful design will have you standing out in a crowd. Color rainbow horse with the words Missouri Fox Trotter in a fun, cursive font. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem