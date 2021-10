Womens Mix and Match Nautical Push Up Plunge Bikini Top - Black - 2 - Give yourself a boost in this push-up plunge bikini top. Styled with a flattering nautical stripe print, back fastening and tie-neck detailing, this bikini plunge top is curved at the cups for pure swimwear perfection. Plus, you can mix and match with different bottoms for a new look each day. How will you wear yours?Style: TriangleDesign: StripesFabric: SwimSleeve Length: Sleeveless