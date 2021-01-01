C. Wonder Women's Mixed Media Blouse with Puff Sleeves

Material: 95% Rayon/5% SpandexCare: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ImportedSize: Model is 5'10.5" and is wearing a size SFit: RelaxedNeckline: CrewneckClosure: Pullover style with back button and keyholeSleeves: Long puff sleevesPockets: NoneFeatures: Soft, stretch velvet for a flattering and comfortable fit. One Part Luxe. One Part Casual: We love that this top pairs with dress pants as easily as jeans.Women's Mixed Media Puff Sleeve Blouse from C. WonderExplore the colorful, chic & modern world of C. Wonder. Discover smart, sophisticated and effortless styles for work and play...see the wonder of it all