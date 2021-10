Inspired by the stone-cutting heritage of Jaipur, these dangling 18k-gold earrings catch the light with rose-cut stones, each color and shape carefully chosen for a stunning whole. 3/8" x 1 7/8" French wire 18k gold/Multi has amethyst, pink tourmaline, citrine, green tourmaline; Blue Topaz has blue topaz and London blue topaz Handcrafted in Italy