Available in Plus Size. Get a natural shape with an unlined full coverage bra-now in modern, seamless (i.e, no show-through) lace. Coverage & Lining: Maximum coverage Unlined Straps & Hooks: Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye closure Fabric & Details: Lay-flat seamless lace won't show through tops U-back helps reduces bulges for a smooth silhouette Item Number #244457, Imported Plus Size Bra, Cacique Intimates