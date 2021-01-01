Women's Modern Turquoise Silicone Ring - Size 6

Qalo Women's Modern Ring - Aqua Foxfire / size 6: Silicone Ring The Qalo Laurel Lilac Ring Was Intricately Designed For Flexibility And Style. The Ring Features A Flat Silhouette For Added Comfort And Functionality, A Laurel Design For An Elevated, Fashionable, Look And The Exclusive Q2X™ Silicone Material, Which Will Ensure Your Ring Stands Up To The Toughest Environments. Silicone Material Rings Fit True To Traditional Wedding Ring Sizes Tensile Strength: 22Lbs Of Force To Break Temperature Tolerant From -75 Degrees;f To 575 Degrees;f Non-Conductive, Non-Porous Size 6